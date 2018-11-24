Driver killed in Queens collision

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — A man was killed in a motor vehicle collision in Queens Friday night.

Police responded to a vehicular collision at Rockaway and Guy R. Brewer boulevards at about 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man unresponsive with injuries to his head.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

Investigation revealed the victim was traveling east on Rockaway Boulevard when he was struck by a BMW as he attempted to make a left turn onto Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, said police.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.