1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway: police

MELVILLE, N.Y. — A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway early Saturday.

Police said Eric Preto, 31, was driving on the Long Island Expressway going east near exit 49 when he struck the rear end of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz at about 12:38 a.m.

His wife and their 2-year-old son were also in the vehicle.

Preto then left his vehicle to check the damage on his car and speak to the other driver, said police.

As he walked back to his vehicle, Preto was struck by a 2015 Subaru, according to police.

A fourth car, a 2017 Nissan, then struck Preto’s car, said cops.

Preto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preto’s wife, son and the drivers of the involved vehicles were taken to the hospital for evaluation.