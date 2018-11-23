Police search for missing Brooklyn teen, infant daughter

BROOKLYN — Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl and her baby girl after they were reported missing.

Ashia Moses and her 3-month-old daughter, Aaronlin, were last seen on Wednesday in front of a social services building along Suydam Street at 3 p.m., said police.

According to cops, Moses was reported missing after she missed her curfew.

Police said she previously went missing in the summer of 2017.

She is described to be 5-feet-10-inches, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a green coat, a black and white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Her child was last seen wearing a tan overcoat, a blue dress and a pink and white shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).