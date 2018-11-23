Person shot at New Jersey mall on Black Friday: source

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A person was shot in the wrist at a mall in New Jersey on Black Friday, a police source tells PIX11.

Reports of a shooting were made at The Mills at Jersey Gardens around 7:55 p.m., according to the Elizabeth Police Department.

One person was shot in the wrist at the mall, the source confirmed.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting.

Several videos taken from the scene have been shared on social media showing people running, attempting to flee the mall.

There was a shooting at Jersey Garden Mall. This video doesn’t show anything but I hope people on lock down get to leave soon.. pic.twitter.com/Jg2h943EIe — meraki (@smokeinpublic) November 24, 2018

(Elizabeth, NJ) Report of Shots Fired in Mall — Developing: The Mills at Jersey Gardens mall was evacuated after reports of shots fired. Follow here: https://t.co/qBZ7RsTFoq. #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/SIMvhwkSbX — Citizen New Jersey (@CitizenApp_NJ) November 24, 2018

Police said the mall was temporarily on lockdown, and people were being let out as of 8:40 p.m.

The shooting took place on the busiest shopping day of the year, as thousands around the country flocked to stores to find Black Friday deals. The Mills at Jersey Gardens was scheduled to stay open until 10 p.m. — one hour earlier than usual.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.