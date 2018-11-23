Man arrested after victim dies when punched at Queens bar on Thanksgiving

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — A man is in custody for assault Friday after another man died when he was punched at a bar in Queens on Thanksgiving, according to police.

Pictured is the scene after a 21-year-old man died following a dispute at a Queens bar. (Citizen)

Steven O’Brien, 25, has been arrested and charged with assault, according to police.

The arrest was announced the day after John McGee, 21, died following a dispute at the Gaslight Bar on Queens Boulevard at about 3:45 a.m., police said.

During the dispute, McGee was punched and fell to the ground and hit his head, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It remained unclear Friday whether the punch was fatal or whether he died of another cause.

