LIRR continue to face delays, cancellations after signal system damage on Long Island

LONG ISLAND — Following a downed power line on Long Island Thursday, several Long Island Railroad branches continue to experience delays and cancellations Friday morning.

The PSEG-LI downed line in Valley Stream caused “extensive damage” to the LIRR signal system at multiple locations, the railroad said.

Customers using the Babylon, Long Beach and Far Rockaway branches will experience delays and cancellations.

One commuter told PIX11 she waited in the cold for about an hour, saying she had to get to work in the morning.

A passenger extra train from Babylon will operate at 6:52 a.m., making all stops to Rockville Centre, stopping at Jamaica and making local stops in Brooklyn before arriving at Atlantic Terminal at 7:59 a.m.

Service on the West Hempstead Branch has been restored, but straphangers are advised to plan up to an extra 30 minutes of travel time because of speed restrictions through Valley Stream.

If possible, MTA recommends south shore customers to consider using the Hempstead, Huntington/Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma or Port Washington branches.

PSEG-LI said they are investigating the cause of the downed line.