Hit-and-run driver kills woman Thanksgiving night in New Jersey: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Police on Friday are on the lookout for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman for dead on Thanksgiving.

Despite neighbors and even a paramedic rushing to help immediately, witnesses said there was nothing they could do. No one knew who the 62-year-old woman was, and she has yet to be identified.

The woman was crossing Cherry Street just before Murray Street when the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Elizabeth Police Department.

Police were able to piece together a description of the vehicle from surveillance cameras up the block.

Detectives said they are looking for a 2003 or 2005 black Nissan, possibly a Sentra or another similar car, with front-end damage.

“It’s very unfortunate, especially on Thanksgiving,” local Maria Lorenz said.

Lorenz was putting her children to bed when she heard it happen.

She said she knew something like this was inevitable because people routinely fly through that section of Cherry Street, which is flanked by a church, public housing, and a home for people with disabilities.

“Now there’s a death,” Lorenz said. “So what is the state going to do, perhaps some rumble strips or a traffic camera — something needs to give.”

To submit tips, contact 908-558-2000 and ask for the Traffic Division.