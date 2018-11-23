Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It's the gifts that keep on giving. What better way to give back than buying gifts while supporting charities?

For the season of giving, lifestyle expert Pamela Pekerman showcases some of those gifts:

Blooming Lotus Jewelry, I Am Love Mala Necklace $146 Shop4vasculitis.com 20 percent of proceeds go to The Vasculitis Foundation

Lifetherapy, Inspired Collection $10-$37 www.Lifetherapy.com 20 percent benefits The Vasculitis Foundation

