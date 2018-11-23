NEW YORK — It's the gifts that keep on giving. What better way to give back than buying gifts while supporting charities?
For the season of giving, lifestyle expert Pamela Pekerman showcases some of those gifts:
- Blooming Lotus Jewelry, I Am Love Mala Necklace $146 Shop4vasculitis.com
- 20 percent of proceeds go to The Vasculitis Foundation
- Lifetherapy, Inspired Collection $10-$37 www.Lifetherapy.com
- 20 percent benefits The Vasculitis Foundation
- philosophy, Heart of Grace Fragrance Set $49 www.philosophy.com
- supporting philosophy’s hope and grace initiative, benefiting local mental health programs
- Boy Meets Girl, Coco Logo Hoodie $59 www.Shop4Vasculitis.com
- 20 percent benefits The Vasculitis Foundation
- Elizabeth Sutton, Girl Pwr Clutch $75 www.ElizabethSuttonCollection.com
- 10 percent benefits the Ronald McDonald House NYC
- Urban Stems, The Flower Fresh Collection $45-$78 www.urbanstems.com
- supporting Project Art in NYC