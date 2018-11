Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — If you’re not in the Christmas spirit, Bebe Winans can help with that.

Oji chats with the gospel singer about his upcoming holiday music special, “The Soul and Spirit of Christmas.”

Winans also talks about his new single with Korean music group Korean soul (KS).

Catch “The Soul and Spirit of Christmas” on GetTV Friday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.