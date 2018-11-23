Food Bank for NYC feed those in need on ‘Orange Friday’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan – The hardest time for New Yorkers in need to find a meal is the day after Thanksgiving, when many soup kitchens and charities are closed.

To help out, Food Bank’s Community Kitchen and a team of volunteers pitched in to serve hot meals for "Orange Friday" — orange being the color of hunger awareness.

Orange Friday comes just days after Food Bank for New York City released the 2018 data snapshot, “Reflections of Hunger from the Front Lines.”

This new data analysis concluded that nearly 80 percent of food pantries and soup kitchens across the city have seen elevated traffic over the last five years, since funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, was cut.

More than half report running out of food, and 29 percent have turned people away due to a lack of resources.