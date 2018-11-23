Fireworks set off on NJ home’s porch, frightening residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Two people are being sought Friday after police said video captured them setting off fireworks on a home's front porch, causing damage and frightening those inside.

Residents were enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers before bed when they heard loud knocks at the door of a home on Elizabeth Street around 1 a.m., Alejandro Vollbrechthausen said.

"Two loud bangs went off," Vollbrechthausen said. "They freaked us out, so we like, moved back, and then we saw through that window ... a bunch of fireworks going off."

The fireworks didn't just scare those inside, the explosions nearly burning a hole in the welcome mat.

"We could have been hurt, and then the other thing that we were saying is that could also start a fire,” Vollbrechthausen said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Somerset Crime Stoppers at 888-577-TIPS.