Celebrating Small Business Saturday in Park Slope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — After the mayhem of Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday — a day to remember and support small businesses in your local community.

Small Business Saturday is always the day after Black Friday. It’s a call to forgo the big box stores and online retailers and go small to support mom and pop shops.

Shopping small could have a significant local impact

According to American Express, which promotes Small Business Saturday, approximately .67 cents of every dollar spent at a small businesses, remains in that community.

For Heather Johnston who grew up in Park Slope and raised her children here, she loves that her customers are her neighbors as well.

“You could get anything you want online, but you’re not going to have the human connection,” Johnston said. “Small businesses can really cater to you with that personal touch.”

Johnston is owner of Good Wine on 5th Avenue. She purchased the store four years ago and rebranded it.

“I wanted to have a shop that really reflects the community,” Johnston said. “I really know my market because I am my market. We have a highly curated selection of wines, a lot of organic, and extremely knowledge and friendly staff and the wonderful group of regulars who come from this community are like family.”

Good wine is offering a special wine-tasting Saturday afternoon.

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 as a way to boost sales In local shops. Now all 50 states participate.

“It’s a focus like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, highlighting small businesses to remind people that it’s important to support your community stores.”

Brick and mortar stores are struggling to compete with Amazon. While anti-Amazon graffiti was found near the proposed site of the Long Island City headquarters, critics of the online giant protested on the steps of the New York Public Library Friday to publicly oppose the deal.

“New Yorkers should be conscious of where they’re shopping decisions they make can affect they should shop local owners of color,” said rally organizer Amy Herzog.

The Park Slope tree lighting is also at 6 p.m. Saturday.