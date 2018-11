Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — During a Harlem Globetrotters' school assembly in Brooklyn, 9-year old Samaya Clark-Gabriel showed off her amazing ball handling skills in front of classmates, teachers, and her idols.

Globetrotters' stars “Bull” Bullard and “Hoops” Green joined Samaya at her school and spoke to students about their "T.E.A.M. Up at School" program, which discourages bullying.

For tickets to the next Harlem Globetrotters event, click here.