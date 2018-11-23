70-year-old man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man after he was found stabbed in Brooklyn Friday morning.

Police responded to a stabbing in front of a house along Woodbine Street and Central Avenue in Bushwick at about 9:22 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man with stab wounds to his chest and shoulder, said police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).