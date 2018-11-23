21 dogs found left outside in the cold on Long Island

LONG ISLAND — Authorities arrested a man after he allegedly left 21 dogs outside in the cold on Thursday.

Jose Borgos was taken into custody on Long Island after police found several dogs outside his home during the dangerously low temperatures.

Borgos faces 21 counts for violating state Agriculture and Markets law to appropriately shelter dogs when left outdoor and 21 counts of violating Suffolk County Code on the outdoor restraining of animals, which prohibits a dog from being tethered when temperatures are below 32 degrees.

Temperatures were a historic low on Thursday, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills feeling like we’re in the single digits.