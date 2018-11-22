Tekashi 6ix9ine moved to federal facility, could be cooperating with authorities, TMZ reports

NEW YORK — Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been moved to federal facility often used for witnesses who are cooperating with authorities, TMZ reports.

Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, was arrested earlier this week on on racketeering and firearm charges, according to law enforcement.

Hernandez was deemed a likely danger to the community and possible flight risk, and denied bail Monday.

Among the reasons given for denying bail was Hernandez’s knowledge that the charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 32 years in prison and as much as life, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Longyear said.

On Thursday, however, TMZ reported Hernandez was transferred Wednesday night to a federal facility regularly used to house witnesses who cooperate with authorities. PIX11 has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to confirm the report.

Hernandez’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, would not confirm to TMZ if his client is in fact planning to cut a deal with authorities.

Also on Wednesday, Lazzaro said in a statement that his client was “completely innocent of all charges.”

“An entertainer who portrays a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music does not make him a member of an enterprise,” Lazzaro said.

Hernandez is among five people indicted on charges that he directed or participated in violent acts as part of a deadly gang known as the 9 Trey Bloods.