‘Shout out to the anonymous sixth grader’: Note identifying hit-and-run driver goes viral

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York sixth grader is being praised after leaving a note after her school bus driver allegedly hit a man’s vehicle and drove away Monday.

“Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale),” tweeted Andrew Sipowicz, identified by WKBW as a student at Canisius College in Buffalo.

The note – complete with a rendering of the school bus – reads:

If your wondering what happen to your car. Bus: 449 hit your car It stops here everyday to drop me off. At 5:00pm. What happened? She was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit and run. She tried to tear over and squeeze threw but couldn’t. She actually squeezed threw. She made a dent and I saw what happened. -Sorry -Driver seat left door -A lady in the bus driver seat 499. -Buffalo Public School bus -A 6th grader at Houghten Academy

“My first thought was thank God for the note because without the note I wouldn’t have any idea of what happened,” Sipowicz told WGRZ. He said he called the bus company and an apologetic supervisor responded promptly.

Houghton Academy Vice Principal Kevin Garcia told WKBW that the school will be honoring the student with a citizenship award in the next few weeks.

One of the student’s instructors tweeted, “Proud teacher moment. One of my students wasn’t afraid to be a ‘snitch’ and did the good deed. NO THANKSGIVING HOMEWORK!”

A spokesperson for the bus company, First Student, told WGRZ in a statement that the insurance claim process is underway and that they will cover the full cost of the repair to Sipowicz’s vehicle, as well as the cost of a rental car. The driver of the bus will be fired, according to the statement.

“We would be remiss if we didn’t mention that we are very impressed by this exceptional sixth grader. We commend her for her actions,” the company said.