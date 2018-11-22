Shoppers get a jump on Black Friday shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN - Shoppers were out in full force on Thanksgiving as more and more retailers decide to open on the holiday.

While some families are sitting down for turkey and all the trimmings, others are hitting the mall to get an early start on their holiday shopping.

The National Retail Federation is projecting retail sales over November and December to increase between 4.3 and 4.8 percent over 2017 results, to as much as $720.89 billion.

Brick and mortar stores are trying to stay competitive with Amazon and other online retailers.

But while some people prefer to shop online at home, others say they like the thrill and excitement being out in the stores with the crowds.

PIX11 was there at Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square when it opened at 5 p.m. Throngs of people flooded in. Last year, an estimated 18,000 shoppers streamed in on Thanksgiving Day, according to a Macy’s spokesperson. They’re expecting similar numbers today.

“We see tens of thousands of people every year and clearly this year is no exception,” said Kathy Hilt, Macy’s Herald Square District vice president.

It seems like the sales are starting earlier and earlier every year.

Black Friday shopping used to come after spending the Thanksgiving day with family, having dinner, then lining up outside a store overnight to get in and get the best deals but now some stores open all turkey day.

“Our customers said we’d like more options for shopping and we went to our colleagues and said we’d like you to volunteer to work so everybody working here tonight has been given the choice they want to be here,” said Hilt.

In addition to Macy’s - Target, Kohl’s, Walmart, Best Buy, the Gap and struggling stores like J.C. Penney’s, Sears and Kmart are open at some point on Thanksgiving.