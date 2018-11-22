SEE IT: Rare footage of Underdog, Donald Duck, famous balloons of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Parade historian Robert M. Grippo presents a Thanksgiving feast for the eyes, sharing rare footage from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co Archives at The University of Akron Archives.

The Goodyear balloons took to the air from the 1920s until the early 1990s.

This year, Vic Fleischer and staff including Brittany Hayes and Mark Bloom at the university went into the vaults and digitized two clips.

The first clip is of the second balloon version of the famous “wise quacker” “Donald Duck” taking his Test Flight at Goodyear’s historic WingFoot Lake Hanger out in Akron, Ohio ahead of his 1962 parade debut.

The second clip is one that we have shared before but which has just been restored, showing you perhaps the most famous Macy’s/Goodyear balloon in the parade’s history — “Underdog!” This clip had only existed in pretty rough form but with its restoration we get to see Macy’s top dog “Underdog” in his original great colors.

The balloon itself would get a restoration in the early 1980s.

Robert Grippo is a historian, author of the books “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” and “Macy’s The Star The Store The Story”, and curator of The Big Parade History Project Facebook page.