Power outage causes LIRR suspension, delays on several branches

NEW YORK — An ongoing power outage has caused LIRR service to run with extensive delays on several branches on Long Island Thursday morning.

The PSEG-LI outage damaged a substation in the Valley Stream area, LIRR tweeted.

Long Beach branches remain suspended.

Far Rockaway was temporarily suspended. There is currently service every two hours in both directions on both branches.

Train service on the Babylon Branch trains is running with hourly service. Anticipate delays.

Customers are advised to use the Hempstead, Huntington/Port Jefferson or Ronkonkoma Branches.

Buses are replacing train service between Valley Stream and West Hempstead on the West Hempstead branch.

Due to an ongoing PSEG-LI power problem at Valley Stream, there will be hourly service with anticipated delays on the Babylon Branch. Please stay tuned for specific train details. — LIRR (@LIRR) November 22, 2018

Commuters who are planning to head to Manhattan for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are advised to avoid south shore branches.