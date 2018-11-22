NYCHA efforts in preparation for Thanksgiving freeze

NEW YORK — As this year’s Thanksgiving will go down in the history books as one of the coldest ever, NYCHA says they are making efforts to prepare for the freeze.

As of Thanksgiving morning, NYCHA said there are no heat service interruptions in NYCHA developments.

On Wednesday, NYCHA crews responded to seven heat service interruptions, which were restored during the day and overnight.

Staff on site at all developments will check heating plants throughout the day, a NYCHA spokesperson said.

Fast restoration times are vital to keeping apartments warm.

A federal judge on recently rejected a $2.2 billion payment the nation’s largest public housing agency was set to make to settle claims that it used dirty tricks like building fake walls to hide problems from inspectors and lied about lead paint conditions to mask risks to low-income residents and their children.

Accusations against the New York City Housing Authority stemmed from an investigation that found widespread mismanagement at NYCHA, which has received thousands of complaints each year about broken elevators, insufficient heat, mold and infestations of rats and cockroaches.

For help 24/7, New York residents without heat can call 311 for emergency assistance. Hearing impaired tenants can call 212-863-5504

Residents with any heat issues are asked to use the MyNYCHA app or call Customer Service at 718-707-7771.