Man, 72, killed in hit-and-run on Long Island

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene after a 72-year-old man was struck and killed on Long Island Wednesday night.

The man was crossing Brewster Street from the east side to the west side in Glen Cove at about 11:13 p.m. when he was struck by a light-colored BMW traveling north near the Glen Arms Apartments, said police.

The driver of the BMW did not stop and continued driving, said police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.