Man, 21, dies getting into dispute at Queens bar: police

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — A man is dead following a dispute at a Queens bar early Thursday.

A 21-year-old man was involved in a dispute at the Gaslight Bar on Queens Boulevard at about 3:45 a.m. when he was punched in the head, said police.

The man fell to the ground and hit his head. According to authorities, he then suffered a cardiac episode.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

The man who punched the victim fled the scene, said police.