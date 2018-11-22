Long Island mom calling for Nordstrom Rack return policy change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELVILLE, NY — A Melville mom of two said she’s been banned from shopping online at Nordstrom Rack or its sister site, HauteLook, because of a high rate of returns.

Erin Cohen said she discovered her account was deactivated when she went to buy her daughter a winter coat on NordstromRack.com and couldn’t log in. She said a call to Nordstrom Rack customer service revealed that the company chose to end her account because she had returned 95 percent of her purchases in the last two years.

"I was mad. I was angry. I was frustrated. I was irate," Cohen said. "I just felt like I was being violated and discriminated against because I'm a working mom and I have children."

I told him 'I have children, I have kids. I'm a working mother and I have very picky children who are very picky with the clothes that they wear,'" Cohen said.

Cohen said the customer service representative told her there was nothing in company policy about the deactivations, but the return policy on NordstromRack.com states, in part:

“In rare instances, we feel a customer isn't being fair with us, either by regularly abusing our approach to refunds, or by having an unusually high rate of returns. These situations may ultimately end with the decision that we can no longer serve those customers.”

Cohen said she would have appreciated a warning before her account was deactivated. Other customer have reported receiving warnings about high return rates. Cohen said she received no communication.

She has advice for other customers.

"Honestly? I would tell them to shop somewhere else."

Nordstrom Rack has not responded to a PIX11 request for comment.