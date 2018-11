Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — “God’s Love We Deliver” hands out food to people across the tri-state area on a daily basis. Thanksgiving is no different.

The organization cooks and delivers nearly two million meals to those in need yearly.

This year, volunteers are making Thanksgiving meals and delivering them to those who can’t cook for themselves. ‘God’s Love We Deliver’ plans to make sure no one will spend the holiday alone.