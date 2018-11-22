Bowery Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner to more than 9,000 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – With more than 67,000 people experiencing homelessness in New York City during this holiday, the Bowery Mission is on a mission to help them one plate at a time.

The organization will serve 18,000 meals over seven days – 9,000 on Thanksgiving Day alone – across nine campuses. Throughout the week 800 volunteers will prepare and serve 780 turkeys, 7,200 pounds of potatoes, 1,800 pounds of vegetables, 2,400 pounds of stuffing and 675 pies. Each guest also leaves with a new coat and a blessing bag filled with socks, hats, gloves and toiletries. The food and parting gifts were all donated by generous New Yorkers, companies, foundations and congregations.

On Thanksgiving day, inside the mission’s century-old chapel, 1,800 guests enjoyed music and entertainment to go along with their hearty meals, served up by more than 500 volunteers.

Todd Komarnicki decided to bring his whole family to help this year.

“We all hit hard times and to be there for each other no matter where we are in life, it keeps this city the greatest in the world,” he said.

The Bowery Mission is more than just a meal. It hosts residential recovery programs and empower children through City Camp. To learn how you can volunteer head to: https://www.bowery.org