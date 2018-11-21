Want to volunteer in NYC this Thanksgiving? Here’s how you can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Thanksgiving prep is in full swing at the Masbia Soup Kitchen in Borough Park, but if your still looking to do some good on the Holiday, it's not too late.

Massive donations from the Food Bank for New York City and KJ Poultry mean plenty of work for volunteers before the Thanksgiving rush.

"Peeling, dicing, inventory, taking in huge deliveries, everything that you could imagine," said Volunteer Coordinator Laura Allen.

In addition to cooking the meals, Masbia's pantry will be open so people can get food to cook at home.

"It's another Thursday," Allen said. "It's another Thursday with bigger crowds."

With people in the giving spirit during the holiday, Executive Director Alexander Rapaport says Masbia will find a way to put everyone to work so the rush of generosity can last throughout the winter.

"We try to harvest the energy that's around Thanksgiving and make it worthwhile and help us feed people the next couple of months," Rapaport said.

A recent report by the Food Bank for New York City found that Brooklynites missed 80 million meals in just one year. That's more than twice the number of missed meals of any other borough. At Masbia, they say they see that need on a daily basis.

"We're adding shifts," Rapaport said. "Meaning to say, we used to do our pantry only on Thursday, now we're doing it almost every day of the week."

To help out you can head to Masbia.org to sign up.

If you'd rather be on the move this Thanksgiving, Bay Ridge Cares still needs people to deliver meals to the homebound.

Bay Ridge Cares

Shore Hill House

9000 Shore Road

11:30am-2pm

email: bayridgecares@gmail.com

And if you still want to do some good, but are short on time, you can drop off canned or dry goods at one of five locations for the CAMBA Food drive.

19 Winthrop St. (Prospect Lefferts Gardens)

21 Snyder Ave. (East Flatbush)

885 Flatbush Ave. (Prospect Park South)

Park Slope Women’s Shelter, 1402 8th Ave. (Park Slope)

1720 Church Ave., 2nd Floor (Prospect Park South)

Those items will help stock the pantry to feed people beyond the holiday.