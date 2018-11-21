Vehicles catch fire on Brooklyn Bridge; 1 dead, 5 injured: EMS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — One person died and five others were injured when multiple vehicles caught fire on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday, according to officials with the New York City Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services.

At least three vehicles were fully engulfed in flames on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge as of 7:30 a.m. A fourth vehicle parked nearby also appears to have fire damage, AIR11 footage shows.

The FDNY confirms three vehicles were involved in a crash at 7:14 a.m., resulting in the blaze.

One person died in the fire and five others were injured, according to EMS.

Commuters looking to avoid the bridge closure have caused especially heavy traffic on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. Motorists are advised to use the Manhattan Bridge.

PIX11 has also reached out the the New York City Police Department for information.