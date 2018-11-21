Thanksgiving travels: More than 54 million to travel during the holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Over 54 million Americans are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA reports.

The holiday weekend projects to see the highest travel volume in more than a dozen years, since 2005, with about 2.5 million to travel on the roads, skies, rails and waterways more than last year.

About 48.5 million travelers will hit the road this Thanksgiving, nearly five-percent more than last year, AAA reports. Drivers can expect a lot of company while on the road. About 85 percent of Americans will be driving to their destination, said Robert Sinclair of Northeast AAA.

Sinclair advise those traveling to wait until the morning of Thanksgiving, if possible, to avoid the heavy traffic following Wednesday’s after-work commute.

About 1.7 million passengers will be traveling via train, bus and cruise ship.

Heading to the airport? Get there early.

Airports will also see an increase in people traveling by air; six million travelers are expected to the Port Authority’s four major airports during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

LaGuardia Airport saw long lines heading to security check Wednesday morning.

From Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 25, approximately 1.7 million passengers will travel through John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia and Stewart International airports, about 55,000 more passengers than during last year’s Thanksgiving weekend, Port Authority reported.

If you're taking a flight out of LaGuardia Airport, travelers are encouraged to use the Q70 bus service and mass transit to get to the airport.

Weather will also play a factor to your travel plans. Thanksgiving Day is expected to be one of the coldest days for the holiday ever, as highs will only reach up to 27 degrees. Bundle up!