Thanksgiving forecast: Possible record cold for the holiday

NEW YORK — Thanksgiving Day is looking to be one of the coldest days for the holiday ever. If you're planning on playing the traditional touch football in Central Park or going out to watch the parade, you might need your parka.

A cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon, bringing arctic air to the region just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. We can expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered snow showers. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs.

Temperatures decrease by Wednesday night with a low temperature of 20 in the city, 13 to 18 degrees in the suburbs.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and unseasonably cold as high pressure will bring an arctic blast to the area. The high temperature will only reach 27 degrees in the city, mid 20s in the suburbs. A gusty north wind will keep wind chill temperatures in the low to mid-teens, bringing concerns for the balloons taking part in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Those going Black Friday shopping might want to consider those online black Friday deals this year as temperatures will continue to be unseasonably cold. We'll see highs of about 28 in the city and mid 20s in the suburbs. Still planning on going out? Bundle up.

If you chose to fly Saturday, you are smart to try to avoid the Sunday crowds. But you are going to have to deal with some weather in the East. Saturday will be sunny early with clouds moving in later in the day as an area of low pressure will move in from the west. Temperatures will rebound with a high of 40 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will pass through the region and move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. Milder air will settle in the area with a high of 49 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain and high temperatures will be around 50 degrees for much of the area.

CNN contributed to this report.