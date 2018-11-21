Romaine still on shelves of some Brooklyn stores even after E. coli warning from health officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Health officials told people to stop eating romaine lettuce because of a new E. coli outbreak on Tuesday, but it was still being sold in some Brooklyn stores a day after the news broke about the dozens of people sickened.

"My customers and I trust this company," a worker in a 13th Avenue store said.

A sign says everything was checked and is safe next to the lettuce in the store. Managers said there's no need to worry because they believe in the assurances from Bodek Kosher Produce.

There's a three-wash process for the lettuce from Bodek.

At another store, customers said they were willing to buy the romaine.

"I would risk it because the company, I would trust the company," one shopper said.

The strain of E. coli identified is different than the one linked to romaine earlier this year.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the agency doesn't have enough information to ask suppliers for a recall, but he suggested that supermarkets and restaurants should withdraw romaine until the source of the contamination can be identified.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.