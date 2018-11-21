NYPD hosts early Thanksgiving dinner in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Families from the Bronx met for an early Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday night hosted by local police officers.

They cooked for three days to feed about 30 people - everything was made from scratch.

"It's a labor of love," Sgt. Elliot Zinstein, the officer who prepared the meal, said. "This is our way of breaking bread with the community."

Cadets helped serve the meal.

It's part of a focus on community policing. This is the second year in a row the NYPD has served Thanksgiving dinner to members of the community.