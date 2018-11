Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Need last-minute suggestions on what to make for Thanksgiving? Martha Stewart has you covered!

While at the United Club at Solider Field in Chicago, Stewart spoke to WGN's Dean Richards about food, what she's got planned for her Thanksgiving table, and some dishes she recommends for you to try at home, including Turkey 101!

More recipes at marthastewart.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video