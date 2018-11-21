Man knocks out woman twice, sexually assaults her in Queens apartment: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens — A man knocked a woman out twice and sexually assaulted her in a Queens apartment, police said Wednesday.

Nickoloas Samaroo, 21, allegedly knocked out the 39-year-old female victim by punching her and kicking her repeatedly in a 101st Avenue apartment early in the morning on Nov. 9, officials said. She woke up as he was pulling off her pants.

She distracted him and then ran for the bathroom, police said. Samaroo allegedly grabbed her, dragged her into the bedroom and knocked her out again.

The woman woke up to Samaroo allegedly holding a knife to her face, officials said. He’s accused of threatening her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

She bit his genitals and ran out of the apartment, a police spokesperson said.

Samaroo ran from the apartment without a shirt on. Police have asked for help finding him.

The woman suffered a laceration to her face and her right leg and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).