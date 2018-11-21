Man arrested for arson in fire set to home near deadly Colts Neck blaze: Monmouth Prosecutor

NEW JERSEY — A man has been arrested and accused of arson in connection to a fire at his Ocean Township home, which occurred around the same time four people died in a separate blaze in nearby Colts Neck, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Paul Caneiro, 51, faces a second-degree aggravated arson charge in the fire on Tilton Drive in Ocean Township on Tuesday, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ocean Township fire was about 10 miles from one at a home in Colts Neck, where two children and two adults died on Tuesday, officials said.

The identifies of those killed have not been released.

Public records show the Colts Neck home is owned by Keith Caneiro, 50, and Jennifer Caneiro, 45.

Keith Caniero is believed to be related to Paul Caneiro, the man arrested in the Ocean Township fire.

Authorities on Tuesday said they were investigating if the fires are linked. They would not provide an update on that aspect of the investigation Wednesday.

Keith Caniero and Paul Caneiro work together, according to online records. Paul Caneiro is listed as the vice president of Square One, and Keith Caneiro’s LinkedIn profile describes him as the CEO and chief technology officer for Square One.

The men are “friends” on Facebook. It is unclear how they are related.

The Colts Neck fire broke our around 1:30 p.m. AIR11 footage showed heavy smoke emanating from the inside of the large 5,700-square-foot home.

Officials confirmed a short time later that firefighters responded to a blaze in Ocean Township.

In Colts Neck, a man was found dead outside the burning mansion, and the three others were found inside, Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said at a news conference Tuesday.

The three found inside were severely burned, making it difficult to identify them, he said.

It is not yet known how the man died.

Anyone with any information about the fires are asked to call 800-533-7443, according to prosecutors.