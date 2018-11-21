Man arrested after sneaking into NJ elementary school: police

FRANKLIN, N.J. — Police arrested a man after he was accused of sneaking into and walking the halls of a New Jersey elementary school.

Alex Thebold, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Thebold allegedly entered Franklin Elementary School at about 3:10 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Thebold entered the school building as students were leaving the building through a side door and walked among the students and faculty for about 30 minutes before being noticed, said cops.

According to authorities, while he was in the school building, Thebold entered several bathrooms throughout the school for unknown reasons. A conducted search yielded negative results.

There was “no apparent malicious intent,” and no students or faculty were harmed during the incident, authorities said.