LFO singer Devin Lima dead at 41: reports

NEW YORK — LFO singer Devin Lima has died at the age of 41, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Lima was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer in 2017.

TMZ broke the news of his death, reporting he died Wednesday morning.

Lima’s mother, Filomena Lima, told Us Weekly he died after a 13-month battle with cancer.

LFO was a ’90s boy band, known for their hit song “Summer Girls” in 1999.

Lima first joined the group in 1999 after one of the band’s group members left.

Originally a trio, the band became a twosome after band member Rich Cronin died of leukemia in 2010.

In July 2017, LFO released their first song in 15 years, titled “Perfect 10,” featuring LFO as a duo with Lima and band member Brad Fischetti.