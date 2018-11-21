Human remains found in duffel bag outside Yonkers bank identified

YONKERS, N.Y. — Police have identified the human remains found in a duffel bag outside a Yonkers bank.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old DeShawn Cortez-Seaborne of Virginia.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit initially thought a duffle bag next to a Wells Fargo Bank on Odell Avenue might contain explosives, but after testing it and opening it, they found apparent human remains.

Investigation revealed Cortez-Seaborne suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds to his back, torso, neck and head areas, said police.

The discovery has prompted a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724. All calls will remain confidential.