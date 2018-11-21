Historic cold grips NYC for Thanksgiving, with icy winds possibly grounding parade balloons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving 2018 will go down in the history books as one of the coldest ever, with icy winds so strong they could imperil the parade balloons.

Responsible for this unusually early Arctic assault is a cold front that will deposit Siberian air over the Northeast. It is delivering a present for winter lovers and a curse for everyone else: the coldest air mass of the season, worthy of a January day.

Before the intense cold begins overnight, the cold front Wednesday evening is bringing snow squalls north and west of the city. These squalls were set to produce brief but heavy snow that could reduce visibilities and drop a quick coating. In the city and points south and east, temperatures are too warm, and rain was to mix in with flakes.

Once the front is done crossing overnight, temperatures will drop like a rock. By dawn on Thanksgiving, temperatures will fall in the city to at least 20 degrees, making it the third coldest turkey day ever. The last time we were colder on this holiday was 1901, when temperatures bottomed out at a frigid 19 degrees.

The cold will be merciless throughout the day, with temperatures never leaving the 20s and wind chills expected to be around 5 to 15 degrees during the parade. If sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts surpass 34 mph, the balloons will not fly during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As of Wednesday night, gusts are forecast to be around 25-30 mph, just below the threshold but too close for comfort.

It remains brutally cold on Black Friday, with deal-seeking shoppers facing temperatures starting out in the upper teens and rising only to the low 30s.

Saturday starts out sunny, but a storm system will move in, bringing rain late in the day. Winds will shift to the south, allowing temperatures to climb into the seasonable lower 50s.

The rain will linger Sunday morning, but skies will partially clear by afternoon. Temperatures will inch slightly above normal, with highs in the mid 50s.