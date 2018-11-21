Former Jets player Willie Colon hosts annual Turkeys and Toys event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Thanksgiving would not be the same for hundreds of families in the South Bronx if it weren't for a former New York Jets football player, who’s a true hometown hero.

Willie Colon and his team made sure no one walked away empty-handed during the Willie’s Annual Turkeys & Toys event on Tuesday.

They gave out more than 700 hundred turkeys during the event, and for the next month, the foundation is also collecting toys for their annual toy drive.

"My only goal is that everyone has a turkey. There's a need here. There's a serious need, and that's all I care about," Colon said.

Toys collected between Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 will be distributed to communities in the Bronx and Harlem.

For more information on the Willie Colon Foundation and how to donate, click here.