BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A construction worker is dead after a piece of wall fell from a forklift in Brooklyn Wednesday, police said.

The 44-year-old victim was on a roof of a six-story residential building on Myrtle Avenue between Marcy and Tompkins avenues Wednesday morning when the incident occurred, according to police.

A piece of wall fell from a forklift, hitting the victim.

The worker was hospitalized and pronounced dead, police said.