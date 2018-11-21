Attempted burglars break into Queens homes: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Police are searching for the would-be burglars who broke into several homes in Queens.

Authorities received at least five reports of burglaries in residences in Little Neck, Flushing and Bayside between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3.

The alleged burglars got away with no proceeds during any of the incidents, according to police.

The following incidents were reported to police:

Oct. 25: Between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., three individuals entered a residence along 215th Place and 214th Place by forcing the rear sliding door with an unknown tool.

Oct. 28: Between 6:40 p.m. and 6:49 p.m., two individuals attempted to break into a residence near 254th Street and Leeds Road, but fled without entering.

Oct. 28: Between 7:10 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., two individuals entered a residence near 222nd Street and Springfield Boulevard by prying open the rear door, they fled with nothing.

Nov. 3: Between 6:35 p.m. and 6:38 p.m., two individuals attempted to enter a residence in the vicinity of 214th Place and 215th Place by breaking the glass of a rear door. They disabled security cameras, but fled with no items.

Nov. 3: Between 7 p.m. and 7:21 p.m., individuals entered a residence near the Whitestone Expressway and 147th Street by breaking the class on the read door, but fled with no proceeds.