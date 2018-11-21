Amtrak engine separates from cars full of passengers headed to New York, stranding them in the cold

ALBANY, NY — The engine car of an Amtrak train from Albany separated from the rest of the train, leaving passengers headed to New York City for Thanksgiving stranded in the cold.

“Basically the engine took off leaving the entire train and passengers behind,” one woman tweeted after her son sent her a picture. “Is this how you get college kids home for the holidays?”

Amtrak referred to the problem as a “mechanical issue” and said a recovery engine was being dispatched.

Another rider tweeted that he heard a noise shortly after the train left Albany.

“About ten minutes out of Albany, heard a pop smelled electrical burning and felt a rush of cold air,” he tweeted. “Turned around and looked back and saw the rat of the train is missing.”

