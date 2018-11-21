Abortions could be punishable with life sentence, death penalty under proposed Ohio bill

OHIO — A bill has been proposed in Ohio that would criminalize abortions in all circumstances, and make them punishable with life in prison or the death penalty, according to news reports.

House Bill 565 would allow criminal charges against women who get abortions and the doctors who carry out the procedure, local TV station WKRC reports.

There are no exceptions, including for women who are victims of rape or incest, or those who risk their own lives to carry the pregnancy to term, according to the Independent.

The term fetus would also be characterized as a person, meaning abortions could be punishable with life in prison or the death penalty, WKRC reports.

The bill is being considered by the House Health Committee.

The so-called “heartbeat bill” was passed by the Ohio House last week.

That bill, which would ban abortions as early as six weeks, is expected to be vetoed by Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio), The Columbus Dispatch reports.