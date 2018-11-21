1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx nightclub shooting: police sources

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting at a Bronx nightclub early Wednesday, police sources said.
Police responded to a call shots fired in front of 558 Grand Concourse at about 1:30 a.m.
According to police sources, the shooting happened at Sam’s Nightclub.
When they arrived, police found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigation also determined a 40-year-old man was shot in his right wrist during the incident, police said.
No arrests have been made.