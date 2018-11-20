Woman forced into Bronx building, raped by man claiming to have gun: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police released an image of a man Tuesday they say simulated having a firearm before forcing a woman into a Bronx building and raping her.

The 27-year-old woman was walking near St. Ann’s Avenue and East 135 Street Sunday around 6:45 a.m. when police said she was attacked.

After simulating a gun and forcing the woman into a building, she was made to perform a sex act before being raped, police said.

The man then allegedly robbed the woman of $40.

The victim was hospitalized, treated and released after the rape, police said.

The man sought is described as a standing 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweats and white sneakers.

An image of him was also released. It shows the man standing on East 138 Street.