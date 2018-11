NEW YORK — All PATH train service was temporarily suspended Tuesday, ahead of the afternoon rush-hour commute.

The suspension is due to “signal failure,” according to a tweet from the PATH account at 1:44 p.m. Service resumed by 2:02 p.m., though delays are expected.

Update: All service is resuming with delays because of signal failure. NJT rail honoring PATH @ NWK, HOB & NYPS. NJT HBLR honoring @ Ex Pl, HOB & NWPT. [00] — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) November 20, 2018