NYPD makes arrest in African Burial Ground racist graffiti crime

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly vandalized the African Burial Ground National Monument in lower Manhattan on Nov. 1, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Ivan Nieves was apprehended after he allegedly used a black marker to write “kill N*****s” and suggested African-Americans should be killed on a plaque at the site where 419 Africans are buried. Authorities say the 57-year-old was seen on area security camera footage.

There was no immediate information on a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

The African Burial Ground National Monument sits directly across from 26 Federal Plaza and is just blocks away from federal and state court houses and City Hall. It’s an area filled with surveillance cameras.

The arrest was a joint effort between the Hate Crimes Task Force, National Park Police and Federal Protective Service, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.