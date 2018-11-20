Man breaks into midtown Manhattan apartment, gropes sleeping man: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Police are looking for a man who they say groped another man while he was sleeping in his midtown Manhattan apartment, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Thursday at about 4:30 a.m. at an apartment building located neat West 51 Street and 9th Avenue. Police said the individual entered the victim's door through an unlocked door, and once inside, the man approached the 21-year-old man who was sleeping in his bed and grabbed his penis.

When the victim awoke, the man placed his fingers to his lips for the victim to be quiet. The man then walked out of the apartment and fled the building on foot westbound on 51st Street.

Police released surveillance video of the alleged attacker walking on the street after the incident.

The man is described to be between 30 to 35-years-old. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored scarf, black coat, gray shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).