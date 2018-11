Facebook went down early morning on Tuesday, according to reports on social media.

Over 4,000 people reported the site was totally blacked out as of 8 a.m., according to on Downdetector.com

The reports came from across the United States, with the majority coming from the northeastern parts, with New York being hit the hardest. People in France, Germany and Hungary, according to Downdetector.com.

As one should when Facebook is down, people took to Twitter to express their frustrations: